Kiev, Ankara, UN Approve Traffic Of 14 Vessels In Black Sea On Monday - JCC

Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2022 | 01:40 AM

Kiev, Ankara, UN Approve Traffic of 14 Vessels in Black Sea on Monday - JCC

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) Ukraine, Turkey and the UN have agreed on the traffic route for 14 vessels in the Black Sea on October 31 under the Black Sea Grain Initiative, commonly known as the grain deal, the Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Center (JCC) said on Sunday.

According to the statement, the delegations of Ukraine, Turkey and the UN agreed on the movement of 14 vessels sailing through the maritime humanitarian corridor, 12 of which would be departing from Ukraine and two will be arriving.

The UN delegation notified Russia about the traffic in line with the JCC procedures, the statement said, adding that all participants coordinate their actions in accordance with their military and other government bodies to ensure safe passage of ships under the grain deal.

