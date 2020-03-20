(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) Ukraine's first COVID-19 recovery has been recorded in the western Chernivtsi Region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office said on Friday.

The man was retested for the virus on Monday, and the results came back negative.

"While reporting on the counteraction to the spread of coronavirus in Ukraine as of the morning of March 20, Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the happy news. There is the first patient who recovered from the coronavirus in Ukraine. The patient from Chernivtsi was retested for coronavirus. And [the lab test] showed a negative result for the second time," the office wrote on its Telegram channel.

Earlier in the day, the Ukrainian Health Ministry reported about 26 COVID-19 cases in Ukraine and three fatalities. The highest number of cases has been registered in the Chernivtsi Region.