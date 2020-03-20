UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kiev Announces Ukraine's First Recovery From COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 07:03 PM

Kiev Announces Ukraine's First Recovery From COVID-19

Ukraine's first COVID-19 recovery has been recorded in the western Chernivtsi Region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office said on Friday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) Ukraine's first COVID-19 recovery has been recorded in the western Chernivtsi Region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office said on Friday.

The man was retested for the virus on Monday, and the results came back negative.

"While reporting on the counteraction to the spread of coronavirus in Ukraine as of the morning of March 20, Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the happy news. There is the first patient who recovered from the coronavirus in Ukraine. The patient from Chernivtsi was retested for coronavirus. And [the lab test] showed a negative result for the second time," the office wrote on its Telegram channel.

Earlier in the day, the Ukrainian Health Ministry reported about 26 COVID-19 cases in Ukraine and three fatalities. The highest number of cases has been registered in the Chernivtsi Region.

Related Topics

Ukraine Man Chernivtsi March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ERC deplores loss of two of its aid workers in Ade ..

21 minutes ago

Minister dispels Peshawar lockdown rumour

3 minutes ago

Europe's coronavirus death toll tops 5,000: AFP ta ..

3 minutes ago

Minister urges people to stay united to fight coro ..

3 minutes ago

Hurriyat forum demands release of political detain ..

3 minutes ago

NAB establishes PACA for training, capacity buildi ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.