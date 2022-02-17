(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Kiev appealed to the UN Security Council with a proposal to discuss the decision of the Russian parliament's lower house on the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR), Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"We have officially addressed the UNSC with an initiative to discuss Russian State Duma's appeal to recognize the so-called 'LDNR', which undermines Minsk agreements and the peace process. We requested UNSC to consider the issue at the February 17th meeting on Minsk agreements," Kuleba said on Twitter.

On Tuesday, the State Duma voted for an appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the need to recognize the self-proclaimed DPR and LPR. The heads of the DPR and LPR, Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik, said they welcomed the decision of the State Duma. Putin said during a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Moscow that he would proceed from doing everything to solve the problems of Donbas, but the potential of the Minsk agreements had not yet been exhausted.