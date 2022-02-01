UrduPoint.com

Kiev Approves Brink As Biden's Reported Pick For US Ambassador To Ukraine - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2022 | 03:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) The Ukrainian government approved President Joe Biden's pick for the position of US ambassador to Kiev, CBS news reported, citing two Ukrainian officials.

Kiev approved the selection of Bridget Brink for the diplomatic post, who has served as the US Ambassador to Slovakia since 2019, the report said on Monday.

The approval comes amid heightened tensions between Moscow and Kiev due to the buildup of Russian forces near the border with Ukraine.

>