Kiev Asks Germany to Stop Impeding Weapons Supplies to Ukraine - Defense Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Ukrainian government is asking Germany to cease blocking arms supplies to Kiev by third countries amid persisting fears of Russia's alleged incursion, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Thursday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) The Ukrainian government is asking Germany to cease blocking arms supplies to Kiev by third countries amid persisting fears of Russia's alleged incursion, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Thursday.

Earlier in January, Germany prevented Estonia from providing military support to Ukraine by refusing to issue a permit for German-origin weapons to be supplied to Kiev. Berlin also refrains from providing direct military assistance to Ukraine and expresses readiness to defuse tensions via dialogue.

"We asked the German government to stop blocking arms deliveries by other countries. For example, the Estonian government's request to supply Ukraine with guns manufactured back in the German Democratic Republic, but Germany refuses," Reznikov said at a briefing.

He noted that Germany also hinders arms supply to Ukraine through the NATO Support and Procurement Agency, which enables the transparent purchase of weapons.

"We ask not to block the possibility to defend ourselves," Reznikov said, while stressing that Berlin's promise to deliver 5,000 helmets to Ukraine so far exists only at the level of statements.

The protracted tensions around Ukraine intensified in recent weeks, with NATO raising concerns over alleged Russia's military buildup at the Ukrainian border and urging allies to enhance their military support for Kiev. The United States, Unites Kingdom, Canada, and Baltic states have already supplied several batches of arms to Ukraine, mainly handguns, ammunition and anti-tank weapons.

Russia has repeatedly denied the allegations of prepping an invasion of Ukraine and has criticized NATO's provocative military buildup in the region.