UrduPoint.com

Kiev Asks Germany To Stop Impeding Weapons Supplies To Ukraine - Defense Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Kiev Asks Germany to Stop Impeding Weapons Supplies to Ukraine - Defense Minister

The Ukrainian government is asking Germany to cease blocking arms supplies to Kiev by third countries amid persisting fears of Russia's alleged incursion, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Thursday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) The Ukrainian government is asking Germany to cease blocking arms supplies to Kiev by third countries amid persisting fears of Russia's alleged incursion, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Thursday.

Earlier in January, Germany prevented Estonia from providing military support to Ukraine by refusing to issue a permit for German-origin weapons to be supplied to Kiev. Berlin also refrains from providing direct military assistance to Ukraine and expresses readiness to defuse tensions via dialogue.

"We asked the German government to stop blocking arms deliveries by other countries. For example, the Estonian government's request to supply Ukraine with guns manufactured back in the German Democratic Republic, but Germany refuses," Reznikov said at a briefing.

He noted that Germany also hinders arms supply to Ukraine through the NATO Support and Procurement Agency, which enables the transparent purchase of weapons.

"We ask not to block the possibility to defend ourselves," Reznikov said, while stressing that Berlin's promise to deliver 5,000 helmets to Ukraine so far exists only at the level of statements.

The protracted tensions around Ukraine intensified in recent weeks, with NATO raising concerns over alleged Russia's military buildup at the Ukrainian border and urging allies to enhance their military support for Kiev. The United States, Unites Kingdom, Canada, and Baltic states have already supplied several batches of arms to Ukraine, mainly handguns, ammunition and anti-tank weapons.

Russia has repeatedly denied the allegations of prepping an invasion of Ukraine and has criticized NATO's provocative military buildup in the region.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Canada German Germany Berlin Kiev Estonia United States January Border From Government

Recent Stories

Govt finalizes Single National Curriculum from gra ..

Govt finalizes Single National Curriculum from grade 6 to 8 in all schools

32 minutes ago
 Several Chinese companies want to make investment ..

Several Chinese companies want to make investment in Pakistan: Qureshi

35 minutes ago
 PSL 2022: Muhammad Hafeez lauds efforts of staff f ..

PSL 2022: Muhammad Hafeez lauds efforts of staff for repairing pitches

40 minutes ago
 Biden says IS leader 'taken off the battlefield' b ..

Biden says IS leader 'taken off the battlefield' by US military

7 minutes ago
 Amitabh sells out father’s home in South Dehli

Amitabh sells out father’s home in South Dehli

54 minutes ago
 Estonia Stops Transit of Petroleum Products From B ..

Estonia Stops Transit of Petroleum Products From Belarus - Prime Minister

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>