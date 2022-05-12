UrduPoint.com

Kiev Asks Moscow To Swap Ukrainian Soldiers From Azovstal For Russian POWs

Published May 12, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) Ukraine has proposed to Russia to swap Ukrainian soldiers pinned at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol for captured Russians, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Wednesday.

"We have proposed to the Russians the following swap: we evacuate our boys from Azovtsal via a humanitarian corridor. In exchange, we give back captured Russians under the standard rules of prisoners of war exchange. There has been no agreement at the moment.

The talks are ongoing," Vereshchuk wrote on Telegram.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces.

On March 7, forces of the Donetsk People's Republic surrounded Mariupol and began a liberation campaign, with the remaining fighters of the Ukrainian nationalist Azov battalion holing up in the underground tunnels of the Azovstal plant.

