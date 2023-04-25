Kiev Attacked Black Sea Fleet, Civilian Infrastructure in Crimea in March, April -Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) Ukraine attacked bases of Russia's Black Sea fleet and civilian infrastructure in Crimea on March 23 and on April 24 using humanitarian corridors that are used for exports of Ukrainian agricultural products, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

The ministry recalled that Russia suspended participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative after Ukraine's similar attack in October 2022. Moscow then returned to the grain deal after Kiev agreed not to use the humanitarian corridor and Ukrainian ports for combat operations.

"On March 23 and April 24, 2023, in violation of these guarantees, Ukraine launched repeated attacks on the Black Sea Fleet's base in Sevastopol and the civilian infrastructure of Crimea by unmanned surface vessels," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, vessels came from the port of Odesa, designated for the implementation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

"Their deployment was carried out in the area of the humanitarian corridor, which is also involved in the export of agricultural products from the ports of Ukraine. Terrorist acts committed by the Kiev regime jeopardize the next extension of the grain deal after May 18, 2023," the ministry added.