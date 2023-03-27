UrduPoint.com

Kiev Attempts To Conduct UAV Attack, Drone Disabled In Tula Region - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Kiev Attempts to Conduct UAV Attack, Drone Disabled in Tula Region - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) Ukraine attempted to carry out an attack using an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of Strizh type on Sunday, but the drone's navigation system has been disabled by Russian missile system Pole-21 stationed in the country's Tula Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Earlier in the day, the regional health department said that at least three people received minor injuries after an explosion occurred in Tula's Kireyevsky district. The region's emergency service told Sputnik that, according to preliminary data, the explosion had been caused by a fall of the UAV, which carried ammunition.

"On March 26 of this year, Kiev attempted to carry out the attack using the Strizh-type UAV (Tu-141) in strike role," the ministry said in a statement.

The statement also said the Russian air defense unit stationed in the Tula Region, which included the Pole-21, S-300 and Pantsir missile systems, provided for a "reliable protection" of the direction.

It added that the specialists from the Russian Defense Ministry, emergency situations department and law enforcement services were operating on the site.

