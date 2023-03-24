Kiev Attempts to Draw Tbilisi Into Conflict Poses Great Threat - Georgian Prime Minister

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) Ukraine's attempts to draw Georgia into the conflict and to open a "second front" against Russia remain the main threat for Tbilisi, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said Friday during a parliament session on national security issues.

"Our greatest challenge is preserving stability and peace in the country to prevent confrontation and war. It is my task as prime minister ... The plan to involve the country in the military conflict and to open a 'second front' has not been halted ... The so-called 'ukrainization' plan and opening of the 'second front' remain a real threat. As of today, our country in not a member of the EU or NATO, we have no guarantees of security and 20% of our country is occupied," the prime minister said.

According to Garibashvili, Georgia will not endure in a war and "the start of a new military conflict in the country equals the beginning World War III". The Ukrainian government's plan to open a "second front" in Georgia is proceeding in cooperation with the opposition "United National Movement" party, formerly led by currently convicted ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili, the prime minister said.

The politician added that Saakashvili's return from Ukraine was done on purpose and aimed at involving the country in the conflict by means of a coup and revolution.

On October 1, 2021, Saakashvili was arrested and indicted in several criminal cases. He was sentenced to 6 years' imprisonment on several charges, including abuse of power, stealing public money, and ordering a crackdown on a peaceful rally. Several other legal cases are yet to be reviewed by the court.

From March 6 to 10, mass protests occurred in Georgia against a controversial draft law on foreign agents. On March 10, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov compared it to the 2014 Euromaidan events in Ukraine, when a series of protests resulted in the ousting of then President Viktor Yanukovych in February 2014.