Kiev Attempts to Sway Probe Into Ukrainian Seamen by Seizing Russian Tanker - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) Kiev 's seizure of NEYMA tanker is an attempt to put pressure on the investigators in the case of Ukrainian sailors detained in Russia , the head of the International Affairs Committee at the Russian parliament 's lower house, Leonid Slutsky, said on Thursday.

The Ukrainian Security Service said earlier in the day that it had detained NEYMA tanker in Odessa region, claiming that the ship blocked passage of Ukrainian vessels during the Kerch Strait incident in November.

"Ukraine responds to its own provocation with state-sanctioned piracy. This is unjustified and illegal pressure on the investigation," Slutsky said on Twitter.