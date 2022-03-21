UrduPoint.com

Kiev Authorities Declare Curfew From 18:00 GMT On Monday To 05:00 GMT On Wednesday

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Kiev Authorities Declare Curfew from 18:00 GMT on Monday to 05:00 GMT on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) A curfew will be introduced in Kiev and the Kiev region from 18:00 GMT on Monday to 05:00 GMT on Wednesday, the Kiev regional military administration said.

"In Kiev and the Kiev region, an enhanced curfew is being introduced from 20:00 (local time, 18:00 GMT) on March 21 to 07:00 on March 23️.

Movement around the city will be prohibited without special passes! You can only go out to reach the nearest shelter," the authority wrote on Telegram.

