Kiev Authorities Unsuccessfully Tried To Land Paratroopers In Zaporizhzhia Region - Rogov

Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2022 | 06:30 AM

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2022) Kiev authorities have made an unsuccessful attempt to have Ukrainian paratroopers land in the Zaporizhzhia region, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the regional military-civil administration, told Sputnik.

Rogov said on Telegram late on Friday night that at least two dozen high-speed boats with a large number of armed people had reportedly moved down the Dnieper river from the area of the Kakhovka reservoir, not far from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

"The Kiev regime deployed several dozen boats with militants to land in the Zaporizhzhia region in three directions: Vasylivka, Dniprorudne and Enerhodar. There is no logical explanation for such actions. All this was more like an imitation of violent activity on the eve of a meeting... on military assistance to Kiev. Ukrainian militants were rebuffed," Rogov told Sputnik.

He added that aviation was involved in rebuffing the Ukrainian paratroopers.

