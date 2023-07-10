Kiev Authorities Use Foreign Mercenaries as 'Cannon Fodder' - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) The authorities in Kiev use foreign mercenaries as "cannon fodder," the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"Foreign mercenaries are used by the Kiev regime as 'cannon fodder.' No one from the Ukrainian command spares their lives. Therefore, they have only one option ” to escape from Ukraine or die.

The Russian armed forces will continue to destroy foreign mercenaries during the special military operation, regardless of their location on the territory of Ukraine," the ministry said.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that a total of 4,845 foreign mercenaries have been destroyed during the special military operation, while another 4,801 mercenaries escaped from Ukraine after experiencing mistreatment from Kiev. A total of 2,029 mercenaries continue to fight on side of Ukraine military, the ministry said.