UrduPoint.com

Kiev Awaits Moscow's Clear Response On Proposal To Hold Putin-Zelenskyy Meeting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 01:40 PM

Kiev Awaits Moscow's Clear Response on Proposal to Hold Putin-Zelenskyy Meeting

Ukraine is waiting for Russia's clear response to a proposal to hold a meeting between presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin which can occur during the Normandy Format summit, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) Ukraine is waiting for Russia's clear response to a proposal to hold a meeting between presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin which can occur during the Normandy Format summit, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday.

"Now we are waiting for a clear answer from Russia whether they are ready to meet or not. This meeting can take place within the framework of the Normandy summit, if such is held, and we want it to be held in the near future. The meeting can also take place separately. But the main thing is that Russia now looks confused and cannot give us a clear answer: are you meeting with us or not?" Kuleba told a press conference.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin From

Recent Stories

Demise of Shaikh Tajammul great loss to freedom st ..

Demise of Shaikh Tajammul great loss to freedom struggle, say speakers

2 minutes ago
 Terrorists Creating Cyberunits, Provoking Armed Co ..

Terrorists Creating Cyberunits, Provoking Armed Conflicts - Russian Security Cou ..

2 minutes ago
 S.Korea's ICT export hits record high in September ..

S.Korea's ICT export hits record high in September

28 minutes ago
 Portugal to create technological free zones for cl ..

Portugal to create technological free zones for clean energy

28 minutes ago
 China's foreign trade up 22.7 pct in first three q ..

China's foreign trade up 22.7 pct in first three quarters

28 minutes ago
 India to Resume Domestic Flights at Full Capacity ..

India to Resume Domestic Flights at Full Capacity From October 18 - Reports

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.