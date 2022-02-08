UrduPoint.com

Kiev Awaits Signals Brought By Macron From Moscow With Interest - Kuleba

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2022 | 03:10 PM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) Kiev awaits signals brought by French President Emmanuel Macron from Moscow with interest, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday.

Macron met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Monday and is visiting Kiev on Tuesday.

"Of course, we are all waiting with interest for the signals that Macron brought from Moscow. But I have said more than once, including yesterday, that we are open to dialogue ... we are looking for a diplomatic solution, but we will not cross our 'red lines' and no one will be able to force us to cross them," Kuleba told a press conference.

>