Kiev Backers to Blame for Failing to Adopt Final NPT Document - Russian Ministry

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2022) Kiev regime backers are to blame for the failure to adopt a final document of the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) Review Conference, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office and Other International Organizations in Geneva Andrey Belousov said at the UN.

"These states namely Ukraine, and the backers of the Kiev regime, bear full responsibility for the absence of a final positive result of this review," Belousov said during the NPT Review Conference on Friday.