KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) Kiev supported the call by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to end conflicts due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

A relevant statement by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba was published on Tuesday on the ministry's website.

Earlier, Guterres urged warring parties across the world to lay down their weapons in support of the bigger battle against COVID-19.

"Ukraine, whose population is suffering from an ongoing armed aggression, supports the peaceful appeals by the UN Secretary General amid the rapidly worsening epidemiological situation with the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the world," Kuleba said.

On December 31, 2019, China informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan in the country's central part (Hubei Province). Experts said the disease was caused by a new coronavirus. The disease was dubbed COVID-19. The WHO on March 11 announced a pandemic of COVID-19 worldwide. China's state health committee on March 12 said the epidemiological peak in the country had been passed.

According to the latest WHO data, more than 372,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide, over 16,000 people have died.