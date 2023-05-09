UrduPoint.com

Kiev Becomes Hostage Of Coup, Western Bargaining Chip - Putin

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2023 | 12:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) Kiev has become a hostage of a coup in Ukraine in 2014 and a bargaining chip in the hands of West, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday at the World War Two Victory Day parade.

"Over the top ambitions, arrogance and lack of accountability inevitably turn into tragedies.

This is the reason for the catastrophe that the Ukrainian people are now going through. It became a hostage of the coup and the criminal regime of its Western masters that had developed on its basis, a bargaining chip in the implementation of their cruel selfish plans," Putin said.

