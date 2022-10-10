UrduPoint.com

Kiev Begins Preparations For Offensive On Zaporizhzhia Region - Zaporizhzhia Official

Umer Jamshaid Published October 10, 2022 | 10:40 AM

Kiev Begins Preparations for Offensive on Zaporizhzhia Region - Zaporizhzhia Official

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) Ukrainian authorities have begun preparations for an offensive on the Zaporizhzhia region, so provocations could take place in the near future, Vladimir Rogov, a senior official in the Zaporizhzhia regional government told Sputnik on Monday.

"(Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy's regime has begun an ideological and informational preparation for an offensive on the Zaporizhzhia region. In addition to amassing troops to the front line, videos are now being widely filmed for the Western consumers with stories about what the Zaporizhzhia region is, how and why it should be 'liberated.' This is clearly being done in order to solicit for even more weapons for criminal intentions," Rogov said.

According to the official, Kiev authorities may decide to provoke or intensify hostilities in the near future, at most in two or three weeks.

On September 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, signed agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia, following referendums that showed that an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of Russia.

Earlier this week, the text of the updated constitution of Russia was published, where the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, as well as the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, are indicated as part of Russia.

