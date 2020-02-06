Kiev Believes Joint 7-State Probe of Plane Crash in Iran Unlikely - Prosecutor General

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Ukrainian Prosecutor General Ruslan Ryaboshapka on Wednesday expressed doubts about the possibility of creating a joint investigative team including representatives of six other countries whose citizens died in the crash of the Ukraine International Airlines plane near Tehran.

The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office has contacted the relevant authorities of Canada, France, Sweden, Germany, the United Kingdom and Iran regarding a joint investigation team to probe the Boeing crash in Iran.

"We prepared this project and sent it to our Western partners, whose citizens died in the crash, and sent it to the Iranian side. So far, the chances are not very good that there will be a joint investigation team," Ryaboshapka told reporters.

Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 crashed near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport minutes after takeoff on January 8. All 176 people on board were killed, including citizens of Ukraine, Iran, Canada, Afghanistan, Germany, Sweden and the United Kingdom. Three days later, the Iranian military admitted to unintentionally shooting down the jetliner, having confused it with a hostile cruise missile.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on Iran to bring those behind the downing of the plane to justice and to pay compensation to the relatives of the victims.