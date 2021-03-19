UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 05:50 PM

Kiev-Berlin Cooperation of High Importance for Ukraine Seeking EU Integration - Zelenskyy

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) Ukraine highly appreciates cooperation with Germany, as Kiev seeks to integrate its economy into the economic system of the European Union, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at the 4th German-Ukrainian business Forum on Friday.

"We strive to synchronize and integrate our economy into the economic system of the European Union. In this regard, Ukraine's cooperation with Germany, the engine of European integration, is of particular importance," Zelenskyy said in his video address to the participants of the forum, as cited by the presidential office.

According to the president, Ukraine is particularly interested in cooperation with Germany in a number of fields, including digitization and IT, energy and energy efficiency, infrastructure and logistics, agriculture and aerospace.

"We appreciate the cooperation with the Federal Republic of Germany in the Normandy format - to achieve peace in Donbas. The importance of the assistance provided to us, projects to support reforms, develop small and medium-sized businesses, modernize the energy sector of our country is difficult to overestimate," the Ukrainian leader added.

The goal of bringing the country into the European Union and NATO has been a set objective for several Ukrainian administrations. In 2015, Kiev and Brussels signed the Association Agreement, creating a broad framework for cooperation in various areas to make Ukraine a full-fledged member of the EU sometime in the future.

In 2019, Ukraine's parliament adopted amendments to the country's basic law, securing the country's course towards integration into the EU and NATO.

