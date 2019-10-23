UrduPoint.com
Kiev Blast Kills 2 People, Injures Young Woman - Police

Wed 23rd October 2019

Kiev Blast Kills 2 People, Injures Young Woman - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) Two people were killed and one woman was seriously wounded in an explosion in Ukraine's capital, Kiev police inform.

"Law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances of the blast in the center of the capital.

As a result, two men were killed and a young woman was hospitalized with serious injuries," Kiev Police spokeswoman Anna Zubreva wrote on Facebook in the early hours of Wednesday.

A witness informed the police about the explosion at around 11 p. m. local time on Tuesday (20:00 GMT).

According to Kiev police, the blast occurred on the central Pushkinska Street.

Local media reported that the explosion took place close to the ProRock Pub.

