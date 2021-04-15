Kiev Blocking Discussion of Donbas Truce Control Mechanism - LPR

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) Kiev is blocking the discussion of the issue of improving the coordination mechanism for controlling the ceasefire in Donbas, unrecognized Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) delegation spokeswoman at the Minsk talks Maria Kovshar told reporters following a video conference of the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas settlement.

On Tuesday, talks were held between subgroups of the Contact Group. The unrecognized Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) said that the security subgroup had been unable to find a consensus on the coordination mechanism.

A meeting of the Contact Group took place Wednesday.

"The meeting of the Minsk Contact Group has showed that Kiev continues to imitate active talks while in reality it sabotages almost all practical issues of resolving the conflict. As part of the discussion of security issues, Ukraine once again tried to push through empty political declarations, and continued to stubbornly block the discussion of improving the coordination mechanism," Kovshar said.