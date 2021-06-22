Kiev Blocking Negotiations in Political Subgroup on Donbas - LPR Official

Kiev continues to block the work of the political subgroup within the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on Donbas settlement, self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) delegation spokesperson at the Minsk talks Maria Kovshar said on Tuesday

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) Kiev continues to block the work of the political subgroup within the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on Donbas settlement, self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) delegation spokesperson at the Minsk talks Maria Kovshar said on Tuesday.

Negotiations between subgroups on political, humanitarian, economic and security issues are currently underway. A TCG meeting is scheduled for Wednesday.

"The proper work of the subgroup is consistently blocked by Ukraine, which cannot decide on the format of the meetings. The work has not resumed, as Kiev continues to refuse to provide its comments and remarks on the draft road map we submitted eight months ago," Kovshar told reporters.

She further stressed that Kiev continued "to sabotage the peace process" despite the LPR delegation's readiness to begin constructive cooperation and the efforts of the coordinator and the rest of the participants to get the talks back on track.

Kiev launched a military operation against Luhansk and Donetsk in 2014, with numerous attempts since to resolve the conflict or, at the very least, end hostilities. Prospects for peace have been discussed on various platforms, including the Trilateral Contact Group, which, since September 2014, has already adopted three documents containing steps to de-escalate the conflict.