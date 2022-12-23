Kiev Blocking Resumption of Russian Ammonia Supplies - Russian Foreign Ministry

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2022 | 12:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) Kiev is blocking the resumption of supplies of Russian ammonia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The resumption of ammonia supplies is blocked only and exclusively by Kiev, although we are talking about 7 million tonnes of raw materials per year, sufficient to produce 25 million tonnes of fertilizers to feed 150 million people," the ministry said.

"Similar, but by no means the only examples, clearly show who, in fact, not only does not help ensure global food security, but speculates on the needs of the countries of Africa, Asia and Latin America, including in fertilizers, pursuing neo-colonial or narrowly selfish goals," it added.

