Kiev Blocking Work On Plan To Resolve Conflict In Donbas - LPR

Faizan Hashmi 11 seconds ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 06:00 AM

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) Representatives of Kiev in the Trilateral Contact Group on Ukraine are blocking the discussion of a road map to resolve the conflict in Donbas, spokeswoman of the delegation of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) at the Minsk talks Maria Kovshar told reporters.

The group's meeting was held on Wednesday via videoconference.

"As of now, further substantive work with the document is blocked, as the Ukrainian side continues to refuse to consider the document of the [unrecognized Donbas] republics, referring to completely absurd desires that the Russian Federation, which is not a party to the conflict, present the proposals of the LPR and DPR [Donetsk People's Republic] as its own," Kovshar said.

According to her, such actions of Kiev testify to the unwillingness "to take real steps to end the war."

More Stories From World

