Kiev Blocks Specification Of Mechanism To Respond To Donbas Violations - DPR Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 07:20 AM

Kiev Blocks Specification of Mechanism to Respond to Donbas Violations - DPR Ministry

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) Kiev is blocking the specification of functions of the coordination mechanism for preventing violations and responding to them, which confirms its withdrawal from the previously agreed additional measures on ceasefire in Donbas, the Foreign Ministry of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) said following talks of the Trilateral Contact Group on settlement in Ukraine.

Earlier, the DPR said that Kiev sabotaged the additional ceasefire measures agreed by the group for Donbas, refusing to use the coordination mechanism to respond to violations.

"The Ukrainian side keeps blocking the clarification of the functionality of the coordination mechanism with the participation of the JCCC (Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the ceasefire regime).

.. as the only method of control. This confirms its withdrawal from the previously agreed measures to strengthen the ceasefire regime," the ministry said.

Additional measures to ensure the ceasefire entered into force in Donbas on July 27. They imply a complete ban on firing, placing weapons in and near settlements, and offensive and reconnaissance and sabotage actions. In addition, they provide for disciplinary liability for violations of the ceasefire. Ceasefire orders containing measures to maintain it must be in effect until the conflict is completely resolved.

