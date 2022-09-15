Kiev Boosts Military Presence in Zaporizhzhia Region for Counterattack - Authorities

Ukraine continue to pull forces to the front line in Zaporizhzhia region to prepare for a counteroffensive and the situation remains tense, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the Zaporizhzhia regional military-civil administration, told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) Ukraine continue to pull forces to the front line in Zaporizhzhia region to prepare for a counteroffensive and the situation remains tense, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the Zaporizhzhia regional military-civil administration, told Sputnik on Thursday.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that the Russian and allied forces successfully thwarted several offensive operations of the Ukrainian troops in the Mykolaiv and Kherson regions. Ukrainian losses reached over 560 people, 26 tanks, and two attack aircraft during the attempts. In September, Kiev also launched a massive counteroffensive in Kharkiv region, forcing Russian troops to pull out of several settlements and regroup.

"Ukrainian troops continue to pull forces to the line of contact in the Zaporizhzhia region, aiming to achieve quantitative superiority over our forces.

The situation remains alarming and tense," Rogov said.

According to Rogov, Ukrainian troops may attempt an offensive at any moment.

"Anything can be expected from the Zelenskyy regime. For our part, we are reinforcing the defense line and reserves," Rogov added.

The Kherson region and most of the Zaporizhzhia region are now controlled by the Russian military as a result of the special operation that began on February 24. Russia launched the special operation after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help to defend themselves from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.