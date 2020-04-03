UrduPoint.com
Kiev Breaching Commitments On Donbas Not Novelty - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 04:07 PM

Ukraine has breached certain agreements within the peace process on Donbas, and it is nothing new and can only be regretful, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) Ukraine has breached certain agreements within the peace process on Donbas, and it is nothing new and can only be regretful, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

On Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the OSCE-backed advisory council on Donbas, which was negotiated in March by Andriy Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian president's office, and deputy head of the Russian presidential administration Dmitry Kozak, was denied by Ukraine, allegedly due to "a hint from the outside." Journalists asked Peskov to comment on where exactly the pressure on Ukraine was coming from and how it can impact the peace process in Donbas.

"Look, it is not up to us to decide. Actually, in this case, the interlocutor within the contact group Kozak's interlocutor is not third parties, but his counterpart from Kiev. The rest is not up to us to decide. But there are certain agreements that are not implemented," Peskov said.

"This story is not new, one can only express regret, despite all the presence of the so to speak aggravating circumstances in the form of a global crisis associated with the coronavirus," the spokesman said.

