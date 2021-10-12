UrduPoint.com

Kiev Calling On The Hague's Court To Start Considering 2018 Sailors Detention In Black Sea

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 05:28 PM

Kiev Calling on The Hague's Court to Start Considering 2018 Sailors Detention in Black Sea

Ukraine insists that the court of arbitration in the Hague should consider the 2018 incident with Ukrainian sailors detention in the Black Sea, Kiev will seek compensation from Russia, Oksana Zolotareva, who heads the Ukrainian delegation in the Hague, said on Tuesday

THE HAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) Ukraine insists that the court of arbitration in the Hague should consider the 2018 incident with Ukrainian sailors detention in the Black Sea, Kiev will seek compensation from Russia, Oksana Zolotareva, who heads the Ukrainian delegation in the Hague, said on Tuesday.

Zolotareva called on the court to start considering the case on the merits as soon as possible in line with the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Zolotareva slammed Russia for allegedly treating the sailors, who remained in custody for 9.5 months, like criminals, and expressed hope that Kiev will be able to get a compensation.

The diplomat also accused Russia of violating fundamental principles of warship immunity.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Immunity Kiev Criminals 2018 From Court

Recent Stories

44,228 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

44,228 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

15 minutes ago
 UPDATE - Magnitude 6.3 Earthquake Hits Near Greek ..

UPDATE - Magnitude 6.3 Earthquake Hits Near Greek Island of Crete - Seismologist ..

2 minutes ago
 FPCCI, Transport Deptt discuss issues of goods tra ..

FPCCI, Transport Deptt discuss issues of goods transporters

2 minutes ago
 Minister reviews arrangements for Shan-e-Rehmat p ..

Minister reviews arrangements for Shan-e-Rehmat programmes

2 minutes ago
 Dumping site transformed into Peshawar's mega stun ..

Dumping site transformed into Peshawar's mega stunning park

5 minutes ago
 UK Unemployment Dropped to 4.5% From June to Augus ..

UK Unemployment Dropped to 4.5% From June to August - Report

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.