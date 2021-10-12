Ukraine insists that the court of arbitration in the Hague should consider the 2018 incident with Ukrainian sailors detention in the Black Sea, Kiev will seek compensation from Russia, Oksana Zolotareva, who heads the Ukrainian delegation in the Hague, said on Tuesday

THE HAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) Ukraine insists that the court of arbitration in the Hague should consider the 2018 incident with Ukrainian sailors detention in the Black Sea, Kiev will seek compensation from Russia, Oksana Zolotareva, who heads the Ukrainian delegation in the Hague, said on Tuesday.

Zolotareva called on the court to start considering the case on the merits as soon as possible in line with the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Zolotareva slammed Russia for allegedly treating the sailors, who remained in custody for 9.5 months, like criminals, and expressed hope that Kiev will be able to get a compensation.

The diplomat also accused Russia of violating fundamental principles of warship immunity.