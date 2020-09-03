Kiev Calls for Sanctions Against Russia Over Navalny

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry called for sanctions against the Russian government alleging its involvement in the poisoning of opposition figure Alexey Navalny, as established by German toxicologists earlier in the day.

Earlier in the day, the government of Germany, where Navalny is undergoing treatment from an acute health condition since late last month, said that tests found traces of a nerve agent from the Novichok group in his system.

"Only a unanimous resolute stance and a firm condemnation of the civilized world, including sanctions, can force the Russian government to stop committing crimes, brutally violating human rights and destroying the legal foundations of the world order for both leading opposition politicians and entire states," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Wednesday.

Navalny fell gravely ill while on a flight from Siberia to Moscow on August 20. He was placed in a medically induced coma in the Siberian city of Omsk, where the plane made an emergency landing. Two days later, Navalny was flown to the Berlin-based Charite clinic for further treatment.