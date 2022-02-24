Kiev Calls on Partner Countries to Severe Diplomatic Ties With Russia - Kuleba

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Ukraine calls on its partner countries to several diplomatic relations with Russia, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday.

"Ukraine has severed diplomatic relations with Russia. I call on all our partners to do the same. By this concrete step you will demonstrate that you stand by Ukraine and categorically reject the most blatant act of aggression in Europe since WWII," Kuleba tweeted.