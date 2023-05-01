UrduPoint.com

Kiev Calls On Tokyo To Supply Electronic Warfare Equipment - Ukrainian Defense Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 01, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Kiev Calls on Tokyo to Supply Electronic Warfare Equipment - Ukrainian Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2023) Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov has called on Japan to provide Kiev with "vitally" needed electronic warfare equipment to neutralize Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and confirmed that Ukraine was preparing a counteroffensive.

"But you are a very, very modern country with electronic warfare. We need it vitally," Reznikov told Japanese Kyodo news agency, urging Japan to provide this electronic warfare equipment to Kiev.

The Ukrainian defense chief also said that Kiev understood Tokyo's refusal to send lethal weapons to the country.

He also confirmed that Ukraine was preparing for a counteroffensive without specifying its direction, schedule and place.

"We are really preparing ... the big plan to de-occupy or liberate all temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, including Crimea, Luhansk and Donetsk, and other territories," Reznikov was quoted by the news agency as saying.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in early April that Kiev had scheduled its counteroffensive for the summer, while US media reported that it was expected to start on April 30. Last week, the Foreign Policy newspaper reported, citing Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksandra Ustinova, that Kiev indeed had hoped to launch its counteroffensive in April, but later postponed it indefinitely due to a shortage of weapons.

