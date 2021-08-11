UrduPoint.com

Kiev Calls Proposal To Deploy US Air Defense System In Ukraine 'Hypothetical Option'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 seconds ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 08:20 PM

Kiev Calls Proposal to Deploy US Air Defense System in Ukraine 'Hypothetical Option'

The statement on the possible deployment of US air defense systems in Ukraine should be considered only as a hypothetical option, Ukrainian presidential spokesman Serhiy Nikiforov said on Wednesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) The statement on the possible deployment of US air defense systems in Ukraine should be considered only as a hypothetical option, Ukrainian presidential spokesman Serhiy Nikiforov said on Wednesday.

Earlier, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for the Reintegration of the Uncontrolled Territories Oleksiy Reznikov proposed deploying US air defense assets on the territory of Ukraine.

"I think that Mr. Reznikov's statement should be interpreted not as an intention, but as a hypothetical possibility or a hypothetical option to strengthen security in Ukraine.

This is not something like Ukraine seriously expects to invite the Americans to install military bases in the near future. It depends not only on words, but also on the consensus in the Ukrainian society and NATO, on the readiness to accept the fact that any steps in this direction will greatly irritate our northern neighbor. Therefore, these are only reflections on how to strengthen our security," Nikiforov said at a briefing.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Ukraine

Recent Stories

&#039;NAMA&#039; steering women’s socio-economic ..

&#039;NAMA&#039; steering women’s socio-economic journey: Jawaher Al Qasimi

5 minutes ago
 Galaxy Z Fold 3/flip 3 5G: Samsung makes amazing o ..

Galaxy Z Fold 3/flip 3 5G: Samsung makes amazing offers for customers

11 minutes ago
 CDA anti-encroachment drive in full swing

CDA anti-encroachment drive in full swing

19 seconds ago
 Handicap International, KMC holds seminar on disab ..

Handicap International, KMC holds seminar on disables' rights, health

20 seconds ago
 Raja Tariq Javed appointed as judge of Election Tr ..

Raja Tariq Javed appointed as judge of Election Tribunal

22 seconds ago
 Paris in Contact With EU Nations Regarding Expulsi ..

Paris in Contact With EU Nations Regarding Expulsion of Afghan Refugees - Foreig ..

24 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.