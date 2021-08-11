Kiev Calls Proposal to Deploy US Air Defense System in Ukraine 'Hypothetical Option'

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) The statement on the possible deployment of US air defense systems in Ukraine should be considered only as a hypothetical option, Ukrainian presidential spokesman Serhiy Nikiforov said on Wednesday.

Earlier, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for the Reintegration of the Uncontrolled Territories Oleksiy Reznikov proposed deploying US air defense assets on the territory of Ukraine.

"I think that Mr. Reznikov's statement should be interpreted not as an intention, but as a hypothetical possibility or a hypothetical option to strengthen security in Ukraine.

This is not something like Ukraine seriously expects to invite the Americans to install military bases in the near future. It depends not only on words, but also on the consensus in the Ukrainian society and NATO, on the readiness to accept the fact that any steps in this direction will greatly irritate our northern neighbor. Therefore, these are only reflections on how to strengthen our security," Nikiforov said at a briefing.