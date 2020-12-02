UrduPoint.com
Kiev Calls Reports Of Deputy Prime Minister's Arrest In Turkey Hotel Brawl 'Lie'

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 03:08 PM

Kiev Calls Reports of Deputy Prime Minister's Arrest in Turkey Hotel Brawl 'Lie'

The Ukrainian Ministry of Strategic Industries has called on domestic media outlets to offer a refutation and apology for publishing accusations that Deputy Prime Minister Oleh Urusky was detained for participating in a drunken brawl at a Turkish hotel, which the ministry has called a "lie

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) The Ukrainian Ministry of Strategic Industries has called on domestic media outlets to offer a refutation and apology for publishing accusations that Deputy Prime Minister Oleh Urusky was detained for participating in a drunken brawl at a Turkish hotel, which the ministry has called a "lie."

Opposition Ukrainian lawmaker Ilya Kiva said on Tuesday that Urusky, who is in Turkey for a working visit, was detained for his involvement in the fracas. Prominent Ukrainian media outlets, including the 112 Ukraine portal, published stories about the arrest, citing Kiva.

"The press department of the Ukrainian Ministry for Strategic Industries demands a refutation and an apology for the information published by 112 Ukraine and circulated among other outlets regarding the detention of Deputy Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleh Urusky in Turkey by law enforcement officers. These reports are defamatory and a lie," the ministry said on Facebook.

Officials in Turkey have also denied the reports, as the Istanbul Governorship, as cited by the state-run Anadolu news agency, issued a statement on Wednesday refuting that any arrest was made.

