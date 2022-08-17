Kiev Cannot Guarantee Safe Passage of IAEA to Zaporizhzhia NPP - Russian Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) Kiev cannot guarantee the safety of IAEA employees in the event of their movement from the territory controlled by Ukraine to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Deputy Director of the Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control of the Russian Foreign Ministry Igor Vishnevetsky told reporters.

"Guarantees from the Ukrainian side are ephemeral. What guarantees can be given if there is a bunch of units that are not subordinate to Kiev," Vishnevetsky said.

According to the official, the arrival from the Ukrainian side suggests that Kiev must ensure security.

"What kind of security can we talk about when they fire at Zaporizhzhia NPP and Energodar.

They just fire at and cannot guarantee anything," he said.

The lives of IAEA officials planning to visit the Zaporozhye NPP must not be endangered, he stressed.

The development of routes for the delivery of the IAEA mission to the Zaporizhzhia NPP, alternative to the Kiev option, will be the subject of further negotiations, Vishnevetsky said.

"I think this is the subject of further negotiations with the IAEA Director General and the leadership of the UN Secretariat. Such negotiations will most likely be held. Based on the results, it will be clear what other options are possible for the visit," the diplomat said.