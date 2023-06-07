Kiev Changed Mind About Giving Zelenskyy Floor at UNSC Meeting on Kakhovka HPP - Sources

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) Ukraine withdrew its request for Volodymyr Zelenskyy to address a UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday regarding the situation around the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, sources in the council told Sputnik.

Initially, Kiev asked for Zelenskyy to speak via video link. Russia has consistently opposed the exceptions that have been made for him. Moscow pointed out that this is contrary to the rules of procedure, and Zelenskyy should be present in the hall to address the council. Zelenskyy, meanwhile, has personally visited Washington and European capitals.

"Ukraine has withdrawn its request," the source said. Another source confirmed the information.

The UN Security Council will meet Tuesday afternoon in light of the attack on the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant.

Both Russia and Ukraine have requested a UN Security Council meeting on the Kakhovka HPP destruction.

The Kakhovka plant suffered heavy damage Tuesday morning, with its dam destroyed and water flowing uncontrollably downstream, risking major flooding, power cuts and water shortages on both sides of the Dnieper River.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has said Ukrainian armed forces attacked the dam, which led to a large-scale humanitarian disaster. The ministry said the destruction amounted to a "terrorist act" against civilian infrastructure that was launched as part of Ukraine's "so-called" counteroffensive. Moscow also called on the international community to condemn the "criminal" actions of the Ukrainian authorities.