Kiev Changing Stance On Steinmeier Formula Does Little To Help Dialogue Along - Kremlin

Thu 19th September 2019 | 04:35 PM

Kiev Changing Stance on Steinmeier Formula Does Little to Help Dialogue Along - Kremlin

Kiev changing its stance on Steinmeier Formula, which sets out rules on a special status for two regions in eastern Ukraine, is against prior agreements and does not help speed the dialogue along, but work must continue, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2019) Kiev changing its stance on Steinmeier Formula, which sets out rules on a special status for two regions in eastern Ukraine, is against prior agreements and does not help speed the dialogue along, but work must continue, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

Russia's envoy to the Contact Group Boris Gryzlov said Wednesday that Kiev refused to sign the plan on the special status. A spokeswoman for Kiev's envoy to the Contact Group on Donbas Leonid Kuchma said that Ukraine agreed to the formula in principle, but wanted several conditions to be fulfilled before its implementation.

"Steinmeier formula was not tied to any conditions, so setting conditions is a new stance for the countries that earlier said they agreed with the formula. This was a new thing that was voiced. It is hard to say how it can influence the development of the situation," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman remarked that this "does not correspond to the agreements achieved and confirmed earlier."

"The work must definitely be continued, but we cannot say yet how the work can be continued when stances keep changing, changing all the time or from time to time, but in any case, this does not help speeding this along," Peskov said.

