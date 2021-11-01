UrduPoint.com

Kiev Choosing Between Showing Off And Claiming To Stick To Minsk Agreements - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 02:50 PM

Kiev Choosing Between Showing Off And Claiming to Stick to Minsk Agreements - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) Commenting on the possible use of a Turkish Bayraktar drone in Donbas last week and incongruent reactions of the Ukrainian authorities, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed the belief that Kiev is currently undecided on what is more advantageous, to act in a cool manner or to claim implementing the Minsk agreements.

Last week, Ukraine's general staff said that the Ukrainian military used the Bayraktar combat drone for the first time in Donbas. Deploying combat aircraft and remotely-piloted drones along the entire line of contact is prohibited by the Minsk agreements.

"This story with the Bayraktar drone is quite mysterious. The commander of the Ukrainian armed forces states that this weapon was used, and the defense minister says that nothing of this kind happened. I think they are now arguing about what it is more advantageous: to show 'coolness', that they have begun to launch bombing attacks in a gross direct violation of the Minsk agreements, or to say that they still fulfill the Minsk agreements and propose holding a Normandy-format meeting. We do not need a meeting for the sake of a meeting," Lavrov said on air of the Russia-24 broadcaster.

