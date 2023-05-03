UrduPoint.com

Kiev City Council Approves Concept Of Full 'Ukrainization' Of Capital - Reports

Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2023 | 08:12 PM

Kiev City Council Approves Concept of Full 'Ukrainization' of Capital - Reports

Kiev City Council approved the concept of full "Ukrainization" of the capital of Ukraine, local media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) Kiev City Council approved the concept of full "Ukrainization" of the capital of Ukraine, local media reported on Wednesday.

The council approved the concept that prioritizes the Ukrainian language in all spheres of public life in the city of Kiev for 2023-2025, Vechirniy Kyiv newspaper said.

The newspaper also noted that from 2000 to 2023, the proportion of Kiev residents who use Ukrainian in everyday communication increased from 15% to 44%. At the same time, a third of those surveyed said they switched to Ukrainian after the start of Russia's special military operation.

The concept provides for the creation of clubs for learning the Ukrainian language, watching Ukrainian movies, as well as organization of stand-up events and encouragement of the use of Ukrainian in schools.

Hennadii Kryvosheia, the head of the public council at the Kiev administration, called this a "soft Ukrainization."

In January, the National University of Kiev-Mohyla academy prohibited the use of Russian in everyday communication between students, educational and administrative staff in addition to the previously imposed ban on teaching in Russian. Taras Kremin, the Ukrainian language protection commissioner, said other Ukrainian universities should follow suit.

The Ukrainian parliament adopted the law "On ensuring the functioning of the Ukrainian language as the state language" on April 25, 2019. The document says that the country's citizens should use Ukrainian in all spheres of life. A violation of the law is penalized with a fine of 3,400 hryvnias ($92).

Related Topics

Film And Movies Ukraine Russia Parliament Fine Same Kiev January April 2019 National University Media All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan set 288-run target for Kiwis in 3rd ODI

Pakistan set 288-run target for Kiwis in 3rd ODI

5 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi real estate sector witnesses 147% increa ..

Abu Dhabi real estate sector witnesses 147% increase in Q1 2023 with AED 27.9 bn ..

14 minutes ago
 British investment group launches $40 million reso ..

British investment group launches $40 million resort-style living in Islamabad

1 minute ago
 GB judges appointment case referred to CJP for set ..

GB judges appointment case referred to CJP for setting up larger bench

1 minute ago
 Cutlery industry urged to enhance quality of produ ..

Cutlery industry urged to enhance quality of products to match international mar ..

1 minute ago
 Blinken Says Told Ukraine That US Regrets Leak of ..

Blinken Says Told Ukraine That US Regrets Leak of Classified Documents

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.