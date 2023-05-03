Kiev City Council Approves Concept of Full 'Ukrainization' of Capital - Reports

Kiev City Council approved the concept of full "Ukrainization" of the capital of Ukraine, local media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) Kiev City Council approved the concept of full "Ukrainization" of the capital of Ukraine, local media reported on Wednesday.

The council approved the concept that prioritizes the Ukrainian language in all spheres of public life in the city of Kiev for 2023-2025, Vechirniy Kyiv newspaper said.

The newspaper also noted that from 2000 to 2023, the proportion of Kiev residents who use Ukrainian in everyday communication increased from 15% to 44%. At the same time, a third of those surveyed said they switched to Ukrainian after the start of Russia's special military operation.

The concept provides for the creation of clubs for learning the Ukrainian language, watching Ukrainian movies, as well as organization of stand-up events and encouragement of the use of Ukrainian in schools.

Hennadii Kryvosheia, the head of the public council at the Kiev administration, called this a "soft Ukrainization."

In January, the National University of Kiev-Mohyla academy prohibited the use of Russian in everyday communication between students, educational and administrative staff in addition to the previously imposed ban on teaching in Russian. Taras Kremin, the Ukrainian language protection commissioner, said other Ukrainian universities should follow suit.

The Ukrainian parliament adopted the law "On ensuring the functioning of the Ukrainian language as the state language" on April 25, 2019. The document says that the country's citizens should use Ukrainian in all spheres of life. A violation of the law is penalized with a fine of 3,400 hryvnias ($92).