Kiev City Council Renames 2 Streets After Nazi Collaborationist - Activist

(@FahadShabbir)

The Kiev City Council has given the names of Nazi collaborationists to two streets, Eduard Dolinsky, the director of the Ukrainian Jewish Committee, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) The Kiev City Council has given the Names of Nazi collaborationists to two streets, Eduard Dolinsky, the director of the Ukrainian Jewish Committee, said on Wednesday.

"The deputies of Kievrada [the city council] have committed a savage, unimaginable desecration: a street in Kiev has been named in honor of mass murderer, executioner, and death squad member, Ivan Pavlenko, who was a Nazi collaborationist, a war criminal, the commandant of Ukrainian Auxiliary Police, and commander of 109 Shutzmannshaft battalion ... Apart from Ivan Pavlenko street, Kiev's deputies renamed a street in honor of another Nazi collaborationist, OUN [Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists] activist Nil Khasevych," Dolinsky wrote on Facebook.

According to Dolinsky, Pavlenko organized and participated in the mass murder of Ukrainian Jews during the Second World War, while Khasevych drew antisemitic caricatures for a Nazi newspaper and later, as a member of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army, the OUN's paramilitary force, participated in organizing mass killings of Poles.

In May 2015, then-President Petro Poroshenko gave both the OUN and the UIA status of fighters for Ukraine's independence, giving their members the right to receive certain social welfare benefits reserved for war veterans.