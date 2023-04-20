Kiev City Council Terminates Land Lease Agreement With Russian Embassy - Mayor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) Kiev's City Council terminated the agreement on the lease of land with the Russian Embassy in Ukraine, Kiev mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Thursday.

"Today, the Kiev City Council terminated the land lease agreement with the Embassy of.

.. Russia. And also appealed to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine regarding the return of the property of the 'diplomatic mission'... the property of the Ukrainian state," Klitschko said on Telegram.