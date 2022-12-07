UrduPoint.com

Kiev Claims Recent Drone Strikes On Russia Prove 'No Safe Zones' Left In Country - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published December 07, 2022 | 06:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) Kiev's recent drone attacks on Russian airfields have proven that Ukrainian weapons can hit military bases deep inside Russia, which means that the country "will have no safe zones" soon, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing an unnamed Ukrainian government defense adviser.

On Monday, Ukraine launched attacks on Russian military airfields in the Saratov and Ryazan regions with what the Russian military said were Soviet-made jet drones. The Russian air defense intercepted the drones, but their fragments killed three and injured four soldiers, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

"The attacks are repeatable. We have no limitation on distance and soon we will be able to reach all targets inside Russia ” including in Siberia. In Ukraine, we know how hard it is to defend against these kinds of air attacks. Soon Russia will also have no safe zones," the official told the media outlet.

The recent drone strikes are part of Ukraine's new strategy aimed at destroying Russia's military planning and sowing doubts among Russians about their own safety, the newspaper quoted Ukrainian defense officials as saying. Western officials also reportedly think that the drone attacks will undermine Russia's confidence in its victory.

"These attacks . . . will certainly make the Russians less confident .

. . They will have to think about how they distribute military assets and keep them safe. The Russians will be doubting their ability to defend their strategic assets in (the country)," a Western defense official told the Financial Times.

According to the newspaper, Kiev also believes that the continued drone strikes will turn Russians against the country's special military operation.

Meanwhile, a Ukrainian engineer building drones to order for the military told the media outlet that Kiev needs "deep-range attack drones that are cheap and quick to produce," if it wants to change the outcome of Russia's special military operation.

However, Ukraine's anonymous defense adviser reportedly said that no drone strikes would help Kiev defeat Moscow.

"The best way to do that is to destroy Russian military assets inside Ukraine. But it does help our influencing operations inside Russia, which the West has not wanted to support," the Ukrainian adviser told the Financial Times.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, following calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. In response, Western countries and their allies have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and ramped up arms supplies to Kiev.

