UrduPoint.com

Kiev Comments On African Peace Initiative By Saying Only 'Realistic' Plan Is Zelenskyy's

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2023 | 01:20 AM

Kiev Comments on African Peace Initiative by Saying Only 'Realistic' Plan is Zelenskyy's

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) The only peace plan Ukraine deems acceptable and "realistic" is the one presented by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the deputy head of his office, Ihor Zhovkva, said on Tuesday, commenting on a peace initiative proposed by leaders of several African nations.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said earlier in the day that Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin have both agreed to receive a mission of leaders of African nations with their peace initiative.

"The war is going on on the territory of Ukraine. So the only plan is and would be the Ukrainian plan," Zhovkva told Sky news.

The Ukrainian leadership is ready to consider other peace initiatives and ideas like the ones presented by China or Brazil, the official stated.

"But the only realistic plan Ukraine would adopt and would implement - together with our partners worldwide - is by President Zelenskyy," he added.

On November 15, Zelenskyy presented his peace plan during the G20 Summit, which consisted of ten clauses, including calling for his country's nuclear, supply and energy safety guarantees, exchange of captives in all-for-all format, and the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity. The Ukrainian leader also requested safety guarantees for himself and suggested the creation of an international tool that would allow using Russian assets to compensate Ukraine for the damages.

Related Topics

Exchange Ukraine Russia China Nuclear Vladimir Putin Brazil November

Recent Stories

Football in China - an ambitious project awaiting ..

Football in China - an ambitious project awaiting fruition

51 minutes ago
 UAE President sends written letter including invit ..

UAE President sends written letter including invitation to COP28 to President of ..

1 hour ago
 UAE President sends written letter to President of ..

UAE President sends written letter to President of Mozambique which included an ..

1 hour ago
 US Will Soon Provide Significant Additional Defens ..

US Will Soon Provide Significant Additional Defense Assistance to Taiwan - Penta ..

1 hour ago
 Swearing-in ceremony for Sindh LG election winners ..

Swearing-in ceremony for Sindh LG election winners on May 22

1 hour ago
 Kirby Says Cannot Confirm Reports of US Patriot Sy ..

Kirby Says Cannot Confirm Reports of US Patriot Systems Damaged in Kiev by Russi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.