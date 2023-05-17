(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) The only peace plan Ukraine deems acceptable and "realistic" is the one presented by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the deputy head of his office, Ihor Zhovkva, said on Tuesday, commenting on a peace initiative proposed by leaders of several African nations.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said earlier in the day that Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin have both agreed to receive a mission of leaders of African nations with their peace initiative.

"The war is going on on the territory of Ukraine. So the only plan is and would be the Ukrainian plan," Zhovkva told Sky news.

The Ukrainian leadership is ready to consider other peace initiatives and ideas like the ones presented by China or Brazil, the official stated.

"But the only realistic plan Ukraine would adopt and would implement - together with our partners worldwide - is by President Zelenskyy," he added.

On November 15, Zelenskyy presented his peace plan during the G20 Summit, which consisted of ten clauses, including calling for his country's nuclear, supply and energy safety guarantees, exchange of captives in all-for-all format, and the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity. The Ukrainian leader also requested safety guarantees for himself and suggested the creation of an international tool that would allow using Russian assets to compensate Ukraine for the damages.