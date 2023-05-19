(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SYKTYVKAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) The murders of journalist Daria Dugina and military reporter Vladlen Tatarsky, as well as the assassination attempt on writer and politician Zakhar Prilepin were committed by Kiev under the direct coordination of Washington, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Friday.

"According to the available information, terrorist attacks committed on the territory of Russia, including the murder of Daria Dugina, Vladlen Tatarsky, the bombing of Zakhar Prilepin's car, the explosion at the Crimea Bridge, the explosion at the Nord Stream gas pipeline and others, were planned and carried out (by Ukraine) under the coordination of the US special services," Patrushev said.

Such terrorist attacks committed in Russia are accompanied by an information campaign prepared in advance in Washington and London, designed to destabilize the social and political situation, undermine the constitutional foundations and sovereignty of Russia, the official added.

Patrushev underscored that there is an intensification of the activities of Ukrainian intelligence and sabotage groups, international terrorist organizations, radical and extremist structures in Russia.

Dugina was killed on the evening of August 20 in a car explosion in the Moscow Region after a cultural event. The Russian Federal Security Service said that Ukrainian citizen Natalia Vovk was behind the explosion and that the car bombing was prepared by Ukrainian special services. Vovk fled to Estonia hours after the explosion.

On May 6, Prilepin's car was blown up on a highway in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Region. The driver was killed, while Prilepin was injured. The main suspect in the assassination attempt, Alexander Permyakov, was apprehended by the regional police in hot pursuit later that day. He admitted during an interrogation that he had acted on the instructions of the Ukrainian special services, the Russian Investigative Committee said.

Another terrorist attack involving a prominent Russian national took place in early April. An unidentified explosive device went off in a cafe in the center of St. Petersburg, killing Tatarsky. Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee said that the terrorist attack had been planned by the Ukrainian special services.