Kiev Commits Terrorist Attack Against Crimean Bridge - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) Kiev carried out a terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge using two underwater drones, the road part of the bridge was damaged, two adults were killed, one child was injured, the Russian National Anti-Terrorism Committee said on Monday.

"At 3:05 (6:05 GMT) two Ukrainian unmanned underwater vehicles carried out an attack on the Crimean Bridge. As a result of the terrorist attack, the road part of the Crimean Bridge was damaged, while two adults were killed and one child was injured," the statement said.

Emergency services are working at the scene. Law enforcement agencies are carrying out the necessary operational and investigative actions.