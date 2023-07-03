Open Menu

Kiev Compensates For Military Failures By Shelling Civilian Objects - Shoigu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 03, 2023 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2023) Kiev is trying to compensate for the failures of its counteroffensive by shelling civilian targets for propaganda effect, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Monday.

"Kiev is trying to compensate for its inability to ensure success on the ground through terrorist attacks on civilian targets and thus achieve a propaganda effect," Shoigu told top military officials at a meeting.

