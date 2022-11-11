Kiev Concentrates Over 5,000 Polish Mercenaries in Zaporizhzhia Region - Local Authorities

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) The Kiev authorities have concentrated more than 5,000 Polish mercenaries in the Zaporizhzhia region, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the Zaporizhzhia regional administration, has told Sputnik.

"The Kiev regime has amassed a large number of mercenaries on the Zaporizhzhia front line. According to our estimates, there are over 5,000 Polish mercenaries alone," Rogov said.

The official added that there are also many mercenaries from Georgia and various international terrorist groups.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier this month that more than 8,000 mercenaries from over 60 countries have been involved in hostilities on Ukraine's side.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and ramped up their military support to Ukraine.