Ukraine is deeply concerned by the initiative of French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel to resume EU summits with the participation of Russia, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday, noting that this would be a "dangerous deviation from the EU sanctions policy."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) Ukraine is deeply concerned by the initiative of French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel to resume EU summits with the participation of Russia, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday, noting that this would be a "dangerous deviation from the EU sanctions policy."

"I also took the opportunity of the meeting with the high representative to share with him the very deep concern of Ukraine with regard to the information that we received yesterday. The information refers to the initiative to put on the table in front of the EU leaders that will meet today at the European Council meeting the idea that may lead to the resumption of summits between Russia and the European Union," Kuleba said at a press point in Brussels following a meeting of the so-called Associated Trio - Ukraine, Georgia, and Moldova - in Brussels with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

"In our view, the suspension of the EU-Russia high-level political dialogue is a part of the EU's sanctions policy regarding Russia. Initiatives to resume EU summits with Russia without seeing any progress from the Russian side will be a dangerous deviation from the EU sanctions policy," Kuleba added.