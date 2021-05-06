MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2021) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has expressed concern over what he characterized as a possible "creeping annexation" of the Sea of Azov by Russia.

"The Sea of Azov ... is low-hanging fruit for Russia. After the illegal annexation of Crimea and the takeover of the control over the Kerch Strait, Russia can conduct this creeping annexation of the Sea of Azov. And it's constantly reinforcing its military presence there and disrupting trade routes," Kuleba told the CNN broadcaster ahead of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to Ukraine.

The 2014 reunification of Crimea with Russia, which is not recognized by Kiev and the West, and the military conflict in Donbas resulted in the escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine, also in the Sea of Azov.

Ukraine and the Western countries have recently paid attention to the situation in the region over Russia's alleged military buildup near the border with Ukraine and Moscow's decision to temporarily close parts of the Black Sea for foreign navies. Russia says that it is acting in line with international law.