UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kiev Concerned Over Russia's Possible 'Creeping Annexation' Of Azov Sea - Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Thu 06th May 2021 | 08:40 AM

Kiev Concerned Over Russia's Possible 'Creeping Annexation' of Azov Sea - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2021) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has expressed concern over what he characterized as a possible "creeping annexation" of the Sea of Azov by Russia.

"The Sea of Azov ... is low-hanging fruit for Russia. After the illegal annexation of Crimea and the takeover of the control over the Kerch Strait, Russia can conduct this creeping annexation of the Sea of Azov. And it's constantly reinforcing its military presence there and disrupting trade routes," Kuleba told the CNN broadcaster ahead of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to Ukraine.

The 2014 reunification of Crimea with Russia, which is not recognized by Kiev and the West, and the military conflict in Donbas resulted in the escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine, also in the Sea of Azov.

Ukraine and the Western countries have recently paid attention to the situation in the region over Russia's alleged military buildup near the border with Ukraine and Moscow's decision to temporarily close parts of the Black Sea for foreign navies. Russia says that it is acting in line with international law.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Visit Kerch Kiev Border

Recent Stories

TAQA Group reports net income of AED1.4 bn for Q1& ..

7 hours ago

President confers Medal of Independence on Jordani ..

9 hours ago

&#039;Middle East Energy 2021&#039; sheds extensiv ..

10 hours ago

Security Forces kill two terrorists in NW IBO; Cap ..

8 hours ago

G7 Urges Belarus to Release Political Prisoners, H ..

8 hours ago

G7 Says JCPOA Vital for Solving Iran's Nuclear Cri ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.